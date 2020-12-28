Left Menu
Mexico to get about 200 mln doses of Covid vaccines next year, says Presidential Spokesman

Mexico expects to get deliveries of about 200 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines in 2021, Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico expects to get deliveries of about 200 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines in 2021, Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said. "The Mexican Government has signed agreements to ensure millions of vaccines against COVID-19 for all Mexicans. 34 million Pfizer vaccines will arrive in 2021; 77.4 million from Astra Zeneca; 35 million from Cansino; 51.5 million from Covax," Ramirez said on Twitter on Sunday.

The presidential spokesman added that Mexico is also analyzing ways of securing Russian and German vaccine deliveries. Earlier this month, Mexican health authorities announced that the country was going to roll out its mass vaccination campaign in late December and was aiming for a blanket immunization by the end of next year. (ANI/Sputnik)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

