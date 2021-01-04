Indonesia reports 6,753 new COVID-19 cases, 177 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,753 within one day to 772,103, with the death toll adding by 177 to 22,911, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,166 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 639,103.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,832 new cases, West Java 1,079,

Central Java 1,037, East Java 709 and South Sulawesi 510. No more new positive cases were found in West Kalimantan province. (ANI/Xinhua)