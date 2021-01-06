Left Menu
Munawar Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation and a well-known political activist in Pakistan urged the people of Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtunkhwa to join a protest against the worst form of human rights violations and abuses in Pakistan, outside the residence of Pakistani ambassador in Washington on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:45 IST
Sindhi Foundation to protest over human rights violations outside Pak Embassy in US
Sindhi Foundation to stage protest outside Pak Embassy in US (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Munawar Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation and a well-known political activist in Pakistan urged the people of Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtunkhwa to join a protest against the worst form of human rights violations and abuses in Pakistan, outside the residence of Pakistani ambassador in Washington on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Criticising the Pakistan government's human rights violations and abuses, he said in his Facebook post, "People of Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of Pakistan are suffering and the worst form of human rights violations and abuses have been witnessed."

"Let us become one voice against all the injustices. Join us outside the residence of Pakistani ambassador on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 from 3 pm - 4 pm Eastern time (local time)," he wrote and urged the protesters to gather at the embassy. Writing about the forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls and their forced marriages with Muslims, as well as the destruction of their temples, he said, "We are beginning the New Year with a protest. Sindhis and people belonging to other persecuted nations are going to raise a voice against the mistreatment of Sindhi girls at the hands of police who have been protesting peacefully along with Sindhi Inaam. We demand Justice for the mistreatment of minorities, forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls and their forced marriages with Muslims, destruction of their temples."

He also talked about enforced disappearances and said in his post, "We demand the immediate release of Sindhi Inaam and his friends. We are protesting for the release of all the victims of enforced disappearances, we demand Justice for Karima Baloch. We demand the release of Notal Lal. We demand Justice for Daniel Pearl." (ANI)

