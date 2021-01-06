India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7
India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delegation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:58 IST
India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delegation. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 in New Delhi. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President."
The MEA further said the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. During the meeting, Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries, the MEA added.
The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held last year in February in Paris. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel
- India
- Paris
- New Delhi
- France
- Indian
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Ajit Doval
ALSO READ
UK, France to set out plan to restart freight -BBC
Toyota announces halt in plant operations in UK, France amid new virus fears
UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says
Stop misuse, wastage of potable water: NGT New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) M'
UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says