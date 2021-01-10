Man in shooting rampage kills 3, injures another 4 in Chicago

Left Menu
A man on Saturday afternoon killed three and wounded another four in a series of shootings that ran from South Chicago to North Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

10-01-2021
Chicago [US], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): A man on Saturday afternoon killed three and wounded another four in a series of shootings that ran from South Chicago to North Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday. The suspect, identified by Chicago police Superintendent David Brown as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, was shot dead during a shootout with Evanston police North of Chicago. No officers were injured.

The shooting rampage started at 1:50 p.m. local time (1950 GMT) in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago when police believed Nightengale entered a garage and shot a 30-year-old student of the University of Chicago in the head while the man was sitting in his vehicle, Brown told reporters. The man died at the scene. The motive for the shooting is not yet known. (ANI/Xinhua)

