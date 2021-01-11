Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as infection rate steadies

Israel is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive as all Israelis over the age of 55 will be able to receive the first shot of the vaccine now, announced the country's Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:42 IST
Israel to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as infection rate steadies
Israeli flag. Image Credit: ANI

Israel is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive as all Israelis over the age of 55 will be able to receive the first shot of the vaccine now, announced the country's Health Ministry on Monday. On Sunday, 49,897 Israeli citizens receive their first inoculation, bringing the total to 1,870,652, The Times of Israel reported.

The country has by far the highest vaccination rate in the world, according to the Our World In Data website. The daily rate for Sunday was similarly the highest in the world. On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would ramp up its vaccine drive even more, reaching a target of administering 170,000 shots a day, as a new batch of hundreds of thousands of doses of Pfizer's vaccine touched down at Ben Gurion Airport.

The announcement comes at a time when the country is reporting over 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases. According to figures released on Monday morning by the ministry, 6,780 new coronavirus cases were recorded Sunday, bringing the total number of infections confirmed in Israel since the pandemic began to 495,063. The percentage of positive tests out of total tests was slightly higher, going from 6.7 per cent on Friday to 6.3 per cent on Saturday and 7.4 per cent Sunday.

On December 19, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on live television and kicked off the country's vaccination campaign. The Israeli government had started the vaccination process with some 4 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

Moderna has recently informed the Israeli shipping firm that it can expect a shipment of up to 480,000 doses of its own COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday or Thursday, Channel 12 News reported. A first Moderna shipment of more than 100,000 doses arrived last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion. In a decree, the pope form...

Virtual Conference acknowledging digital transformation

- GIC Global IT Commune 18th Edition on Driving Digital Transformation DDX powered by Uniken was held on 26th December 2020- Informative dialogue exchange on latest technology from a global perspective- Keynote address by NASSCOM leader- Ke...

BKU's Charuni among dozens booked over vandalism at Khattar's Karnal event

The Haryana Police Monday booked BKU Charuni leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and dozens of other protesters for rioting and damaging public property, a day after vandalism at the venue of a farmers event which was to be addressed by Chief Minis...

Lok Sabha Speaker addresses session of Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla addressed the participants at the Inaugural Session of the Finals of National Youth Parliament 2021, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs Sports, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021