Trump failed to fulfill his role as commander-in-chief, says son of Martin Luther King Jr

On the occasion of Martin Luther King Day on Monday (local time), the eldest son of civil rights movement leader criticised President Donald Trump for not fulfilling his role as the nation's commander-in-chief.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:58 IST
US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Martin Luther King Day on Monday (local time), the eldest son of civil rights movement leader criticised President Donald Trump for not fulfilling his role as the nation's commander-in-chief. Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr, has said that his father would have been disappointed by Donald Trump who is the "commander in chief" of the nation.

"My father always believed in the people of our nation. Certainly, he would be greatly disappointed in how we have chosen to conduct ourselves at this particular moment, but most particularly probably disappointed in the commander in chief, because the commander in chief is supposed to bring people together and not to bring people together to actually intercept your government," Martin Luther King III told CNN. "He understood we are the United States of America, not a divided state of America, and he would be telling us we must turn to each other, not turn on each other," he further said.

Commenting on the new administration by President-elect Joe Biden, he said: "We are going to see a new air brought in". Meanwhile, Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King and called on people to "choose love and light and begin to heal".

"Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words remind us that darkness cannot drive out darkness and hate cannot drive out hate -- only light and love can. As we seek to overcome this season of darkness in America, let us choose love and light and begin to heal -- together," said President-elect Joe Biden in a tweet. The inauguration of Biden will be taking place on January 20. (ANI)

