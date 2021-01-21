Muraleedharan visits Gulf Medical University in UAE, lauds efforts of doctors, parademics

Left Menu
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday visited the Gulf Medical University in Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he appreciated the hard work by doctors and paramedics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:42 IST
Muraleedharan visits Gulf Medical University in Thumbay Medicity (Photo Credit: Twitter/ V Muraleedharan). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday visited the Gulf Medical University in Thumbay Medicity in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he appreciated the hard work by doctors and paramedics during the COVID-19 pandemic. "V Muraleedharan @MOS_MEA visited Gulf Medical University in Thumbay Medicity in Ajman and appreciated the hard work by doctors and paramedics during Covid 19. He also got to know how Indian entrepreneurs writing success stories in UAE," India in Dubai wrote in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan thanked Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman for taking care of the Indian community. "Glad to visit Indian Association, Ajman and interact with our community. Appreciate their work during the pandemic. Thank Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman for taking care of Indian community and IA," Muraleedharan wrote in a tweet.

Muraleedharan is currently on a three-day official visit to the UAE. He will hold talks on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest with UAE leadership, according to an official statement. India and UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

