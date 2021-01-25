Turkey confirms 5,277 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], January 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 5,277 new COVID-19 cases, including 684 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,429,605, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 140 to 25,073, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,307,721 after 5,860 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 5.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,905 in the country, said the ministry. A total of 148,425 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 28,497,084.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 1,240,000 people were vaccinated as of Sunday. Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)