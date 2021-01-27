Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden administration to buy 200 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Joe Biden administration is working to purchase additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to reach 600 million doses this summer, in a bid to vaccinate 300 million people, said the White House on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:04 IST
Biden administration to buy 200 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

The Joe Biden administration is working to purchase additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to reach 600 million doses this summer, in a bid to vaccinate 300 million people, said the White House on Tuesday. "The Biden-Harris administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines-- Pfizer and Moderna," the release said on Tuesday.

"This increases the total vaccine order for the U.S. by 50 per cent, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer. With these additional doses, the US will have enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer." The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.

"This increase of 1.4 million doses per week will allow millions more Americans to get vaccinated sooner than previously anticipated. The Administration is committing to maintaining this as the minimum supply level for the next three weeks," the release further said. Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that further measures would be undertaken to ramp up the vaccination campaign in the country.

"After review of current vaccines supplies and manufacturing plans, I can announce that we will increase overall weekly vaccination distributions to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses starting next week," Biden said during a White House press briefing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to t...

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Eds Adding fresh events to schedule CRICKET Stories related to Englands tour of India.Other stories related to India and international cricket.Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq...

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Manipal Hospitals recognizes the true champion this Republic Day

- Pooja Bajaj, an accident survivor, proficient motorcyclist, and woman of strong resolve hoists the Indian flag at Manipal HospitalsBENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Surgery does not stop the strong willed in pursuing their pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021