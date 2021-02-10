Blinken, Jaishankar agree on expanded cooperation across Indo-Pacific

During a conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both leaders reaffirmed the US-India partnership and discussed expanded cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. According to a statement by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken and Jaishankar discussed regional developments, including the value of cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

Both sides also looked forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad and to address the challenges of COVID-19 and climate change. The leaders also expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar and discussed the importance of rule of law and democratic process in the country.

Taking to Twitter to inform about the conversation, Blinken said: "Our partnership with India across the Indo-Pacific is critical to addressing challenges we face in the region and globally. @DrSJaishankar and I had a fruitful discussion about ways to strengthen our cooperation to address regional developments, including the situation in Burma." On the other hand, Jaishankar tweeted: "Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch."

This comes as members of the Quad framework- the US, India, Japan and Australia - are working to arrange the first meeting of their leaders amid China's growing clout in the region, reported the Japan Times. According to a source, the US has already proposed to other countries the idea of holding an online meeting of the Quad leaders.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar comes after US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation, where they discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the developments in Myanmar. (ANI)

