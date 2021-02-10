Left Menu

Blinken, Jaishankar agree on expanded cooperation across Indo-Pacific

During a conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both leaders reaffirmed the US-India partnership and discussed expanded cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:00 IST
Blinken, Jaishankar agree on expanded cooperation across Indo-Pacific
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

During a conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both leaders reaffirmed the US-India partnership and discussed expanded cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. According to a statement by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken and Jaishankar discussed regional developments, including the value of cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

Both sides also looked forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad and to address the challenges of COVID-19 and climate change. The leaders also expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar and discussed the importance of rule of law and democratic process in the country.

Taking to Twitter to inform about the conversation, Blinken said: "Our partnership with India across the Indo-Pacific is critical to addressing challenges we face in the region and globally. @DrSJaishankar and I had a fruitful discussion about ways to strengthen our cooperation to address regional developments, including the situation in Burma." On the other hand, Jaishankar tweeted: "Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch."

This comes as members of the Quad framework- the US, India, Japan and Australia - are working to arrange the first meeting of their leaders amid China's growing clout in the region, reported the Japan Times. According to a source, the US has already proposed to other countries the idea of holding an online meeting of the Quad leaders.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar comes after US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation, where they discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the developments in Myanmar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021