Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines

Dominica and Barbados on Wednesday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:20 IST
Dominica, Barbados receives 'Made in India' vaccines (Photo Credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

Dominica and Barbados on Wednesday received 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica."

"Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines," he said. On Sunday, India dispatched two consignments of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) was departed from Mumbai. India has supplied Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. (ANI)

