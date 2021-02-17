Left Menu

India to host COVID workshop; 9 countries including Pakistan to participate

India will host a workshop on "COVID-19 Management

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India will host a workshop on "COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward" with participation from nine countries from the Middle East and Asia including Pakistan. According to sources, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka will attend the workshop scheduled to be held here on February 18.

The event will be chaied by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. "Each country has been invited to participate in one plus one format - health secretary and Head of their Technical Team in charge of COVID management," sources added.

India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to the global community so far, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. "As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

When asked which countries are expected to get the vaccine doses in the coming days. Srivastava said that New Delhi expects to supply vaccine to more countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific island states. (ANI)

