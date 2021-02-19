Left Menu

India, Australia can work together on open, secure Indo-Pacific: Scott Morrison

After holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said both the Comprehensive Strategic Partners can work together on common challenges including COVID-19 and a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 19-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 13:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

After holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said both the Comprehensive Strategic Partners can work together on common challenges including COVID-19 and a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "Great to talk to my good friend PM Narendra Modi again. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we can work together on common challenges including COVID-19, the circular economy, oceans and an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We also discussed progress of our media platform bill," Scott Morrison tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said he had discussed regional issues of common interest with Morrison and reiterated their commitment to consolidating New Delhi and Canberra Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Spoke with my good friend PM Scott Morrison today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific," PM Modi tweeted.

The talks between the two leaders ahead of before the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is scheduled to hold its third ministerial meeting. The meeting between the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US will "provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo" on October 6, 2020, the External Affairs Ministry said in a brief statement.

The foreign ministers will "exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region", the statement said. Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

In July last year, Prime Minister Modi and Morrison held virtual bilateral summit during which they announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership". During the summit, they upgrade their 2+2 dialogue featuring their foreign and defence secretaries to the ministerial level, sign the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) and another pact on cooperation in the field of mining and rare earth minerals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

