Left Menu

Afghan FM welcomes Russia's opposition to return of Taliban regime

In a visit to Russia, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Friday welcomed Russia's opposition to the return of the Taliban's regime, reported TOLO News.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:01 IST
Afghan FM welcomes Russia's opposition to return of Taliban regime
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a visit to Russia, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Friday welcomed Russia's opposition to the return of the Taliban's regime, reported TOLO News. "We strongly support Russia's position on the Afghan peace process, particularly the stance that the return of Taliban regime will not be acceptable," Atmar said hours after his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday. "We also welcome Russia's stance on the UN sanctions on the Taliban," Atmar added.

"Durable peace in Afghanistan is possible only within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The Republic will not allow international terrorism to operate in Afghanistan and this is in the interest of Russia," said the Minister. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Russia is not in favour of removing the Taliban leaders' names from the UN blacklist without progress in the Afghan peace talks, reported TOLO News.

Meanwhile, State Ministry for Peace Affairs Sayed Saadat Mansoor Naderi called on the Taliban to demonstrate flexibility in the talks and agree on a ceasefire, which is the main demand of Afghans. "Afghans want an end to the bloodshed. Afghans want dignified peace, let's not waste this opportunity. The solution lies in the negotiating table," Naderi said.

The MoFA statement comes days after the Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in an interview with Sputnik said that Moscow prefers that all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan agree on the establishment of an inclusive and transitional coalition government. Kaboluv stated that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status.

He said the peace talks in Doha have failed, calling for the peace process to proceed in the Moscow format where there is also the presence of the US, Russia, China and Afghanistan's neighbouring nations. The Russian envoy said the talks in Doha are only about making contact, not peace negotiations, reported TOLO News.

The Afghan Republic and the Taliban negotiators held their third meeting on Thursday evening after over a month-long deadlock in the talks with the main focus on the agenda of the negotiators, officials confirmed. The meeting was held at the working group level that is aimed at finalizing the agenda of the negotiations, reported TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021