Left Menu

Australia cut access to Parliament's IT services over cyber-attack fears from abroad

Australia's Assistant Minister for Defense Andrew Hastie said on Sunday that the government cut access to the Parliament's IT and email services in a bid to thwart a cyber-attack incoming from a foreign actor.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:23 IST
Australia cut access to Parliament's IT services over cyber-attack fears from abroad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia's Assistant Minister for Defense Andrew Hastie said on Sunday that the government cut access to the Parliament's IT and email services in a bid to thwart a cyber-attack incoming from a foreign actor. The parliamentary IT system went down on Saturday. For over 30 hours there was limited or no access to IT and mobile devices. The outage took place around the same time the Nine TV Network's IT system was crashed.

"The issue relates to an external provider, and once the issue was detected the connection to government systems was cut immediately as a precaution," Hastie said, as quoted by the News.com.au portal. The media outlet learned from government sources that the attack might have come from abroad, possibly from China.

The Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) has confirmed in an email to the staff that the issue was being investigated. "An ICT outage is currently affecting various ICT services including email, calendar and contacts on smartphones and tablets,'' the DPS statement read, as cited by the news portal.

Earlier in the day, Australia's TV Blackbox television information website reported that hackers allegedly brought down the Nine Network, wiping out its morning live shows. On Sunday morning, Channel Nine was unable to air its live shows from its Sydney headquarters, reporting "technical issues." Though the network described the problem as such, entertainment reporter Peter Ford tweeted, citing sources, that the breakdown was being investigated as a possible cyberattack. The TV Blackbox website claims that security experts told the network "the attack is likely from Russia due to the sophistication of the hack."

The alleged hackers reportedly sought to stop Monday's episode of Under Investigation from going to air, as the program was meant to focus on the Russian leadership's alleged use of chemical weapons against political opponents. Russia has repeatedly refuted its involvement in both cyber and chemical attacks, recalling that it completed verified destruction of its chemical weapons stockpile in 2017. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan president says his govt will not succumb to UNHRC pressure

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said the recent UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka was the doing of local and foreign forces which do not want the country to progress, and vowed that his government would not succumb to such pressures...

Study finds children prefer people who speak like them

Children prefer to befriend, listen to, and imitate people who speak similarly to them, suggest the findings of a study led by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia. While most of this research has been conducted on monol...

Vietnam remains outlier to China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy

Vietnam has remained an outlier to Chinas fanfare COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy campaign in Southeast Asia as either a rejection of Beijings vaccine diplomacy or a brewing geopolitical game-changer, according to a report published in Nikkei As...

COVID: 69 more deaths, 2,963 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 6,690 on Sunday with 69 more fatalities, while 2,963 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,31,734, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases increased to 23,917 on Sunday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021