Nepal President wishes speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday wished speedy recovery to her Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent bypass surgery in New Delhi on Tuesday. "Expressing happiness over the successful completion of his heart surgery today, the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn I wish him a speedy recovery," President Bhandari wrote in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also wished a speedy recovery to President Kovind. "I wish for a speedy recovery and wellness to President of India Ram Nath Kovind after a successful bypass surgery today. @rashtrapatibhvn" PM Oli said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, President Kovind underwent successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on March 27 and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)