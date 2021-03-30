Left Menu

Nepal President wishes speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday wished speedy recovery to her Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent bypass surgery in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:04 IST
Nepal President wishes speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind
Bidya Devi Bhandari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday wished speedy recovery to her Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent bypass surgery in New Delhi on Tuesday. "Expressing happiness over the successful completion of his heart surgery today, the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn I wish him a speedy recovery," President Bhandari wrote in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also wished a speedy recovery to President Kovind. "I wish for a speedy recovery and wellness to President of India Ram Nath Kovind after a successful bypass surgery today. @rashtrapatibhvn" PM Oli said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind underwent successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on March 27 and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC to hand over symbolic euro to Mali and UNESCO for heritage of Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court ICC will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Ti...

MP Police arrests man in Delhi for cyber fraud

A Madhya Pradesh police team arrested a man from Central Delhis Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly hacking into the social media account of his cousins fiance and morphing her photos, officials said.According to police, the girl had alleg...

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...

Olympics-USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021