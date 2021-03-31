Ecuador records 2,201 new daily COVID-19 cases

Quito [Ecuador], March 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador recorded 2,201 new COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 327,325 and deaths to 11,912, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The province of Pichincha, where the nation's capital Quito is located, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, reporting 834 infections, including 799 in Quito, in the last day.

The South American country is facing a complex epidemiological situation due to the increase in cases and the high demand for hospital beds, the government said. Local authorities are analyzing the tightening of mobility restrictions in several cities, as well as giving priority to telework, in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Emergency Operations Committee approved new restrictions on mobility and the sale of alcohol, which will begin on Thursday, a day before the start of a three-day Easter Week holiday.As of March 27, a total of 174,642 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60,358 their second dose, according to Health Ministry data. (ANI/Xinhua)

