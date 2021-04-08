Left Menu

New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese property company for failing to report financial results

The New York Stock Exchange has announced that it is planning to delist the Chinese online home platform Danke for failing to report its financial results and for not responding to repeated requests made by the American authorities.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:13 IST
New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese property company for failing to report financial results
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The New York Stock Exchange has announced that it is planning to delist the Chinese online home platform Danke for failing to report its financial results and for not responding to repeated requests made by the American authorities. The property company, formally known as Phoenix Tree Holdings, has not reported its financial results since the first quarter of 2020 when it posted a net loss of USD 188 million, the South China Morning Post reported. Danke was founded in 2015 has reported full-year losses in the previous three years.

"The company has not provided information requested by NYSE Regulation in February and March 2021," the NYSE said in an April 6 statement. "Separately, it has also come to the attention of NYSE Regulation that the company has failed to make timely, adequate, and accurate disclosures of information to its shareholders and the investing public."

The statement said that shares of the Danke, which traded in New York under the Phoenix Tree name using the mnemonic DNK, had been suspended since March 15 pending the delisting. This comes after the SEC, which regulates the US stock markets, amended the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act to remove from the US stock markets foreign firms that did not comply with local accounting standards.

"The SEC has adopted interim final amendments to implement congressionally mandated submission and disclosure requirements of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCA Act)," the SEC had said. The amended rule comes as US-China relations have reached a new low over several disputes on issues concerning human rights and trade, among others.

The SEC had said that it was "seeking public comment on these submission and disclosure requirements" within 90 days of the date of the enactment of the changes. The HFCA Act allows the SEC to kick foreign companies off US stock exchanges if they did not comply with the country's auditing standards. The law would also require alien firms to disclose any governmental affiliations.

Signed into law in December last year, the HFCA Act was primarily aimed at removing Chinese companies from US exchanges if they failed to comply with US auditing standards, Sputnik reported. The law also requires firms to prove to the SEC that they are not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government, and to name any board members with such links. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back fans for their last nine regular season home games, starting with the visit of the Denver Nuggets on April 23, the NBA franchise said on Thursday. The capacity at the Chase Centers 18,000-seat are...

Impose Rs 1000 fine on those not wearing masks: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed officials on Thursday to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks, an official release said.The chief minister participated in the video conference organised by Prime ...

Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout...

Soccer-Rangers, Swansea to boycott social media in stand against online abuse

Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship second-tier side Swansea City will take a stand against online abuse and discrimination by boycotting social media for a week, the two clubs said on Thursday.Rangers said that from 7pm loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021