Pakistan: Aurat March organisers booked over blasphemy by Peshawar police

Aurat March organisers and participants on Thursday were booked by Peshawar police in Islamabad on the orders of a local court on the charge of committing blasphemy.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Aurat March organisers and participants on Thursday were booked by Peshawar police in Islamabad on the orders of a local court on the charge of committing blasphemy. However, no arrests were made immediately, reported Dawn.

The FIR was registered at the East Cantonment police station, under sections 295-A and C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with 'malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and use of derogatory remarks in respect of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'. In the FIR, the complainants said the Aurat March was held in Islamabad and other cities of the country on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8.

They alleged that during the Islamabad event, the participants had uttered derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and other sacred personalities of Muslims, and displayed un-Islamic and obscene posters on the instructions of organisers hurting the feelings and sentiments of Muslims, including theirs, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, Aurat March's organisers questioned the allegations levelled by the complainant and said no objectionable thing had happened during their event in Islamabad, reported Dawn.

The organisers also wondered how an FIR could be registered in Peshawar when the event was held in Islamabad. Earlier, the KP Bar Council passed two resolutions in its meeting on March 15 urging the government to take action against the organisers and different NGOs for holding the Aurat March in different cities of the country, reported Dawn. (ANI)

