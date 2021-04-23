S.Korea reports 797 more COVID-19 cases, 117,458 in total

Left Menu

South Korea reported 797 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 117,458.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 797 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 117,458. The daily caseload was up from 735 in the previous day, hitting the highest in 106 days since Jan. 7. It stayed above 700 for three straight days.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases. Of the new cases, 198 were Seoul residents and 290 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,120. Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,811. The total fatality rate stood at 1.54 percent.

A total of 612 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 107,071. The total recovery rate was 91.16 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

