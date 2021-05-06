Left Menu

India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants

India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on May 8 in which for the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting leaders of 27 member states together.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:48 IST
India, EU to resume FTA negotiations, EU hopeful of progress on trade irritants
EU and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI

By Naveen Kapoor India and the European Union will resume negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) after a gap of eight years. The talks were suspended in 2013 and restarting of negotiations will be a key deliverable of India-EU summit on May 8 in which for the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting leaders of 27 member states together.

PM Modi will join the meet virtually. It had been decided to hold the summit in a virtual format in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa will also attend the meeting which is expected to last for two hours. There will be a joint statement also. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting is being seen as an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the multi-faceted India-EU relationship. EU officials feel that they will be able iron out differences in trade negotiations and will be able to address the irritants, seeing the current positive momentum in ties.

EU official sources told ANI that talks were suspended in 2013 and since then, talks are going on and off but "it is only now that we are seeing positive momentum in our relations that we can say that we are actually resuming the talks formally". "This is part of package that will comprise of talks towards an agreement regarding geographical indications and also investment protection agreement which will Europeanize the arrangement that India has with Individual member states so far," a source said.

"I can confirm that talks that we are resuming with India will be comprehensive. These will cover all areas of trade. We are not looking at an early harvest. We are looking at full and ambitious and very comprehensive set of negotiations," another EU official added. European Union is India's largest trading partner and one of the largest sources of FDI in the country.

The sources said they will also look at existing trade irritants between EU and India. "We believe that in the current atmosphere of the very positive momentum, we can make progress on these longstanding irritants we are all very much aware of. We are talking about resumption of negotiations. Of course the existing issues will be there but we are confident that new momentum between our two regions will pave the way for positive result of these negotiations. We, of course, very much welcome this," the source said.

EU officials see India-EU summit as a meeting between two natural partners and between the world's largest democracies. "EU is India's largest trading partner, largest foreign investor. If we look at the size of respective economies, I think there is huge potential to create more trade, growth and jobs which will be particularly important for European Union and India for recovery against the fallout of pandemic," the EU source added.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.Reopening to Israeli tour...

Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to countries participating in the COVAX facility.The COVAX facility, a ...

Release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme: Mamata to PM

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for all, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again shot a letter to him reminding him of his assurances made during election campaigns ...

France, Britain send patrol boats to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing row

France and Britain deployed maritime patrol vessels to the waters off the Channel island of Jersey on Thursday as a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated.The European Union called for calm over the row, which on Thursday saw a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021