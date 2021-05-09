Left Menu

Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki Province, Prithivi Subba Gurung resigned from his post on Sunday. He was set to face a no-confidence-motion for Monday which was filed on April 26 earlier this year.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:27 IST
Nepal: Gandaki Chief Minister resigns ahead of no-confidence motion
Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki Province, Prithivi Subba Gurung. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki Province, Prithivi Subba Gurung resigned from his post on Sunday. He was set to face a no-confidence motion for Monday which was filed on April 26 earlier this year. Gurung, in his resignation letter, claimed "no environment to work in the province" as the reason behind his move to step down from the post.

"CM Gurung submitted his resignation to Province Chief (Governor) Sita Paudel which already has been approved," CPN-UML's chief whip in the province, Maya Nath Adhikari confirmed ANI over the phone. Gandaki Provincial Assembly was set to vote on a motion that opposition parties had filed against Gurung on Monday.

With the resignation of Gurung a day ahead of the no-confidence motion, opposition parties have begun an initiative to form a new government by proving the majority in the legislature. Opposition parties including CPN-Maoist Centre and the Nepali Congress have proposed replacing Gurung with Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel of the Nepali Congress.

Earlier, this week Chief Minister of Nepal's Lumbini Province Shankar Pokhrel also resigned ahead of a vote of no-confidence against him in the provincial assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

