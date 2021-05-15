Left Menu

Amid Chinese expansionism, Kazakhstan passes law prohibiting sale, leasing of farm land

Kazakhstan on Thursday passed a law that prohibits the sale and leasing of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign companies at a time of growing expansionism by China which is snapping up agricultural land to feed its growing population.

ANI | Almaty | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:46 IST
Amid Chinese expansionism, Kazakhstan passes law prohibiting sale, leasing of farm land
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan on Thursday passed a law that prohibits the sale and leasing of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign companies at a time of growing expansionism by China which is snapping up agricultural land to feed its growing population. Paul Bartlett, writing in Nikkei Asia said the law, which was approved under pressure from opposition groups to do so, is a stricter amended version that dropped a proposal to allow foreign leasing of forests for up to 25 years, an exception that had irked critics.

The government is hoping the legislation draws a line under an issue that has been a thorn in authorities' side for years: fears of foreign powers, namely China, buying up the country. Back in April 2016, the government mooted legislation to simplify the process of selling land to private owners via a series of auctions. The idea was to open up the agricultural sector to investors and develop it.

In response, people took to the streets to protest what they saw as a backdoor way of selling off Kazakhstan's land to international buyers, wrote Bartlett. The protests culminated with countrywide rallies -- the biggest protests Kazakhstan had seen since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. More than 1,000 demonstrators were detained, reported Nikkei Asia.

The reaction unnerved then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ordered a five-year moratorium on the issue, a freeze that was due to expire at the end of 2021. In February, President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev proposed enshrining the ban into law. After some hiccups in April, when protesters once again took to the streets over the forest leasing, the law was amended in parliament and finally approved by Tokayev.

The issue of land ownership is extremely sensitive in Kazakhstan and is always a sure bet to fire up nationalist passions. The traumas of the 20th century saw first Russian colonizers and then their Soviet successors destroy the ethnic Kazakhs' nomadic way of life by taking over their ancestral roaming lands. These moves left millions of ethnic Kazakhs dead or displaced from the land that had formed the backbone of their existence.

The fears of Chinese expansionism remain, as illustrated by the plans for more demonstrations against investment from the world's No. 2 economy. Buoyed by a rare victory over the authorities on the forestry issue, opposition activist Zhanbolat Mamay, leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, has urged his supporters to come out on Saturday.

"We warn the authorities that the land will never be sold or leased to foreigners. We need to say it not only on social networks, but also on the square," Mamay said in a Facebook post calling for a gathering at Almaty's Republic Square, Kazakhstan's commercial hub. "Had we kept silent the other time, the law allowing foreigners to trade land would have been passed," he added.

Kazakhstan remains keen to develop its agricultural sector as one way to wean itself off being too dependent on its natural resources. It is the ninth-largest country in the world by land mass, and around 75 per cent of its territory is considered suitable for agricultural purposes, but only 30 per cent or so is currently being used productively. But a riddle remains for its leaders: how to reconnect with the public and reassure it over foreign relations in order to unlock the country's untapped potential, reported Nikkei Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021