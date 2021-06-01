Left Menu

Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Palestinian territories

Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Palestinian territories, according to Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:27 IST
Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Palestinian territories, according to Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund. In a statement on Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announced the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine.

Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy against the coronavirus and it has proven effective against all new strains of it. It is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the RDIF.

"The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered. An efficacy level of near 80 percent is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines," the RDIF said. "Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center, during laboratory tests," the statement added.

The efficacy rate was calculated based on data obtained from Russians vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5 and April 15. "The Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization, with only one injection needed. The single-dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

Dmitriev said that the Sputnik Light vaccine will be exported to the international partners "to help increase the rate of vaccinations in several countries in the face of the ongoing fight with the pandemic and new strains of coronavirus". The Sputnik Light vaccine has received authorization for use in Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the RDIF.

On February 21, the Gamaleya Center and RDIF launched a global efficacy study of Sputnik Light. The Phase III clinical study involving 7,000 people was conducted in multiple countries including Russia, the UAE, and Ghana. The RDIF said that the Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective. As of May 5, more than 20 million people globally have received the first injection of the Sputnik V vaccine, containing the first component.

