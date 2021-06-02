Left Menu

Killing of Hindu trader in Pakistan's Wadh sparks protests

Pakistan's traders have staged a demonstration against the killing of a Hindu trader, leading to a traffic jam between Khuzdar and Karachi for several hours.

ANI | Khuzdar | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Pakistan's traders have staged a demonstration against the killing of a Hindu trader, leading to a traffic jam between Khuzdar and Karachi for several hours. The Express Tribune reported, traffic remained suspended between Khuzdar and Karachi for several hours while traders observed a complete shutter down strike in Wadh town of Balochistan's Khuzdar district against the killing of a Hindu trader on Monday.

According to police, unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on a trader identified as Ashok Kumar in Wadh market when he was sitting in his shop. As a result of it, Kumar sustained injuries. He was taken to the government hospital Wadh where he succumbed to his injuries after receiving multiple bullet injuries.

The traders of Wadh shut down their shops soon after receiving information about the killing of the Hindu trader and blocked the National Highway by placing barricades, suspending traffic between Khuzdar and Karachi. The protecting traders and workers of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chanted slogans against the local administration and concerned authorities, the newspaper reported.

On the occasion, the speakers strongly condemned the murder of the trader and alleged that the law enforcement institutions have failed to protect the life and property of the people. They demanded immediate arrest of the killers of Kumar. However, after several hours of blocking the Quetta-Karachi highway, the protestors called off their protest and restored traffic between Khuzdar and Karachi after successful negotiation with SSP Khuzdar Arbab Amjad Ali Kasi and Assistant Commissioner Wadh Rehmat Murad Dashti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

