Clashes reported in three districts of Afghanistan's Herat, 4 soldiers killed

Four security force members, including the acting police chief for Farsi district in Herat, Shafiq Jahid were killed in a Taliban attack on an outpost in Farsi, an official said. The attack took place on Thursday night in three locations, as per provincial governor Waheed Qatali, reported Tolonews.

Qatali said that the Taliban launched attacks on security outposts in Farsi, Gulran and Adraskan districts of Herat on June 3, adding that 21 Taliban were also killed in the clashes in the Farsi district. As per Tolonews, sources from Herat said that a police outpost in Karwangah village in Adraskan district fell to the Taliban following an attack by the group and four soldiers from the outpost were wounded and three more were captured by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in a statement said that 183 Taliban were killed and 58 more were wounded in Afghan forces operations in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar and Kunduz provinces in the last 24 hours. However, Taliban has rejected the figures provided by the ministry. (ANI)

