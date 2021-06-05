Left Menu

Clashes reported in three districts of Afghanistan's Herat, 4 soldiers killed

Four security force members, including the acting police chief for Farsi district in Herat, Shafiq Jahid were killed in a Taliban attack on an outpost in Farsi, an official said.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 05-06-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 08:25 IST
Clashes reported in three districts of Afghanistan's Herat, 4 soldiers killed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Four security force members, including the acting police chief for Farsi district in Herat, Shafiq Jahid were killed in a Taliban attack on an outpost in Farsi, an official said. The attack took place on Thursday night in three locations, as per provincial governor Waheed Qatali, reported Tolonews.

Qatali said that the Taliban launched attacks on security outposts in Farsi, Gulran and Adraskan districts of Herat on June 3, adding that 21 Taliban were also killed in the clashes in the Farsi district. As per Tolonews, sources from Herat said that a police outpost in Karwangah village in Adraskan district fell to the Taliban following an attack by the group and four soldiers from the outpost were wounded and three more were captured by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in a statement said that 183 Taliban were killed and 58 more were wounded in Afghan forces operations in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Helmand, Takhar and Kunduz provinces in the last 24 hours. However, Taliban has rejected the figures provided by the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021