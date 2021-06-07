Left Menu

S. lnbasekar appointed as High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea

S. lnbasekar, presently the Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.

S. lnbasekar, presently the Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday. lnbasekar is a 2004 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"S. lnbasekar (IFS:2004), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea," the MEA said in a statement. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

