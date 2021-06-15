Terrorists carry out 38 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone

Left Menu

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Aleppo [Syria], June 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing. "Thirty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (3) and Hama (6)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 31. Rear Adm. Kulit said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

