Left Menu

11 killed in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province, rescue efforts underway

In a horrifying incident, at least 11 people were found dead in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province on Wednesday.

ANI | Taiyuan | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:51 IST
11 killed in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province, rescue efforts underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a horrifying incident, at least 11 people were found dead in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province on Wednesday. The flooding incident took place last Thursday and rescue efforts are still underway, local authorities said, reported Xinhua.

It was previously reported that a total of 13 people were trapped in the accident. Drainage has been completed where the workers were trapped, with 11 workers found dead. Further rescue work is underway to search for the two others in over 3-meter-deep mud and gravel.

A well of the iron mine in Daixian County flooded at around 12:49 pm on Thursday, according to the county's information office. In the process of removing the miners' bodies, rescuers found a large number of fuses, detonators and explosives set in the tunnel. Explosive-disposal experts were sent to guide the rescue work, reported Xinhua.

Continuous rainfall that began early Wednesday morning in the area has added to the difficulty of the rescue work. A preliminary investigation into the cause of the flooding has been initiated, the local rescue headquarters said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021