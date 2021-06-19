Left Menu

Bangladesh records 3,057 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 3,057 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 848,027 and the death toll to 13,466, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:49 IST
Bangladesh records 3,057 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 3,057 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 848,027 and the death toll to 13,466, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 16,964 samples were tested in 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 780,146 including 1,725 new recoveries Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 92 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily spike of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of 112 deaths on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021