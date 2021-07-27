1,000 Pakistani terrorists entering violence-marred Afghanistan everyday: Ex-Afghan intelligence chief

At least 1,000 Pakistani terrorists enter into Afghanistan every day through Spin Boldak border district, which was captured by the Taliban last week, said Afghan former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil. In a post on Facebook, Nabil on Saturday warned that the country's defences are in shreds and that disaster will be inevitable if the government did not retake Spin Boldak crossing, a major port of entry between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"If this situation falls on deaf ears and the Taliban are not ousted from Spin Boldak, more Pakistani militias and terrorists in Taliban uniform would freely come into Afghanistan," Afghanistan Times quoted his post. He also claimed that Pakistani terrorists and militias are taking preparation for war and direct incursion on Afghanistan soil.

Nabil said that terrorist training and recruitment centres have been reactivated in Pakistan and money is collected from those countries which have an interest in the spread of extremism in the region to achieve their goals. Last week, the Taliban had seized Spin Boldak and rampaged through it. In video footage released by France 24, scores of Taliban members were seen rampaging through the town, looting homes and seizing vehicles of government officials who had fled the area.

Pakistan Officials had closed the Chaman crossing on the Pakistan side, leaving scores of lorries and hundreds of Afghan traders stranded on the Pakistani side of the border, reported France 24. On Monday, Pakistan reopened the border crossing.

Afghan officials accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban and threatening to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area. In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

A UN report said that terrorists from a variety of countries and militant groups continue to operate in Afghanistan. The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that Pakistan-based terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border (ANI)

