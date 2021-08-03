Left Menu

Indian envoy meets Madagascar defence minister, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina and discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:24 IST
Indian envoy meets Madagascar defence minister, discusses issues of mutual interest
Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Defence Minister General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina and discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Major General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, Defence Minister of Madagascar today. They discussed issues of mutual interest," tweeted the Indian embassy in Madagascar on Monday.

India and Madagascar's bilateral ties, including defence ties, have been deepening since the visit of President Ramnath Kovind to Madagascar in 2018. Madagascar Defence Minister Rakotonirina visited India in 2020 to participate in Def Expo and in Feb 2021 to participate in the IOR defence ministers meet.

A number of agreements in various sectors including health, education, media, culture are under consideration between the two countries. Madagascar also has a strong Indian diaspora from the state of Gujarat.

Recently, India deployed warship Jalashwa to rush 1000 tonnes of aid to the drought-affected South Madagascar in March 2021 after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister T. Djacoba A.S. Oliva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021