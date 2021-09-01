Left Menu

Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 million as Delta virus spreads

The Philippines crossed a grim milestone as COVID-19 caseload topped 2 million on Wednesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:49 IST
Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 million as Delta virus spreads
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], September 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines crossed a grim milestone as COVID-19 caseload topped 2 million on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country surged to 2,003,955 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,216 new daily infections on Wednesday.

The DOH also reported 86 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 33,533. "The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday," the DOH said in a statement, adding that five laboratories failed to submit the data.

On Monday, the Philippines posted the highest single-day spike of 22,366 since the outbreak in January 2020. The DOH said the community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant will further drive up the number of infections in the country. In an online briefing on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH expects the cases to peak by the middle of this month.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17.5 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021