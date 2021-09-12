Left Menu

Pakistan Opposition condemns threats to top poll body by ministers in Imran Khan's government

Pakistan's opposition parties have strongly condemned the Imran Khan-led government after the leaders of the ruling party threatened the country's Chief Election Commissioner over electronic voting machines.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:44 IST
Pakistan Opposition condemns threats to top poll body by ministers in Imran Khan's government
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's opposition parties have strongly condemned the Imran Khan-led government after the leaders of the ruling party threatened the country's Chief Election Commissioner over electronic voting machines. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir said many federal and provincial ministers began hurling threats at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) soon after it rejected the electronic voting machines (EVMs), The News International reported.

They added that ministers' threats to set the ECP on fire were such aggression that even the military dictators did not exhibit during their rule. Moreover, they warned that it was naked aggression against one of the main institutions of the country, and could prove disastrous for the already suffering democracy and the democratic institutions of Pakistan, the publication reported. Both the leaders decided to hold the PDM public meeting in Faisalabad'a Dhobi Ghat on October 16, which would be hosted by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

They also appointed MJAH political affairs Nazim Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa as convener of the public meeting, who had started preparing for the arrangements for the event, The News International reported. It further reported that both the leaders lamented that the Imran Khan government was bent upon making sure that it should put in place enough apparatus to rig the coming elections under legal cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021