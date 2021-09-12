Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas facilities in response to rocket attacks

Left Menu

Israeli fighter jets early on Sunday attacked military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, but no injuries were reported, according to security sources.

12-09-2021
Gaza [Palestine], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli fighter jets early on Sunday attacked military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, but no injuries were reported, according to security sources. The sources said that the Israeli fighter jets struck by air-to-ground missiles military posts and facilities in the central and southern Gaza Strip for the second day in a row in response to rocket attacks.

On Friday and Saturday, unknown militants fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to Israeli media. No injuries or damage were reported after the rocket landed on empty areas. The Hamas-run al-Aqsa television said that eyewitnesses heard the buzz of Israeli army drones and fighter jets, and then several explosions were heard in the southern and central Gaza Strip after striking military posts that belong to the movement.

Early on Saturday morning, Israeli fighter jets attacked military posts and facilities that belong to Hamas in the northern and central Gaza Strip, according to the sources, which added that no injuries or damage were reported. In two separate statements on Saturday and Sunday, an Israeli army spokesman said that Israeli fighter jets attacked posts that were used for manufacturing homemade rockets besides attacking weapons caches in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/Xinhua)

