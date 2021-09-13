Left Menu

New Zealand: Auckland in strictest lockdown until September 21st

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, will remain in the strictest lockdown until Sept. 21 after 33 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on Monday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:53 IST
New Zealand: Auckland in strictest lockdown until September 21st
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], September 13 (ANI/FENA): New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, will remain in the strictest lockdown until Sept. 21 after 33 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on Monday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the restrictions are aimed at curbing the highly portable variant of the delta.

"We don't want to risk the sacrifices that everyone has put in and all the hard work being in vain," Ardern said, referring to the easing of the Level 4 limit in Auckland. The rest of New Zealand will remain at alert level 2 until next week due to the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland, she said.

"As long as there is an epidemic in Auckland that continues to spread, there is a risk that we will all suffer the consequences," Ardern said. New Zealand has been battling an epidemic that came from Australia since last month. As of Monday, 955 cases have been reported and 21 infected are in hospital, while four people are in intensive care.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy trying to completely eliminate the virus. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021