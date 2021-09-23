Left Menu

Investment in India is our secret weapon: Adobe CEO

As part of his meetings with global Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for potential investment in India, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi on Thursday had a productive discussion with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, sources said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Shantanu Narayan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adobe. Image Credit: ANI
As part of his meetings with global Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for potential investment in India, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi on Thursday had a productive discussion with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, sources said. According to sources, Shantanu Narayan appreciated the efforts of India in fighting COVID-19 and particularly in the rapid vaccination.

The Adobe CEO expressed interest to contribute to India's 75th anniversary of independence. He also expressed a desire to bring video, animation to every child in India. According to sources, Prime Minister said that bringing bring smart education to every child is important. PM Modi added that in the COVID era, the ground for digital education has been laid and that path should be followed moving forward.

Prime Minister Modi and Adobe CEO emphasised on creating few centres of excellence in AI in India. Earlier today, Prime Minister held talks with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed several issues including electronics, telecom manufacturing and various measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

This is part of series of meeting that Prime Minister Modi undertook with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

