Left Menu

Turkish, Russian cargo vessels collide in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

Russian freighter Rusich-10 and Turkish freighter Tahsin Imamoglu collided in the Bosphorus Strait Saturday, TASS news reported citing Turkish Coast Guard.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:43 IST
Turkish, Russian cargo vessels collide in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Russian freighter Rusich-10 and Turkish freighter Tahsin Imamoglu collided in the Bosphorus Strait Saturday, TASS news reported citing Turkish Coast Guard. "Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, only the ships themselves were damaged. Coast Guard tow vessels were dispatched at the site," the agency said.

Before that, another incident involving a Russian ship happened in the Strait, the TASS report said. "The Volzhsky-40 140-meter-long freighter en route from Tekirdag to Russia collided with a fishing vessel; following the incident, Coast Guard tugboats towed the freighter to the Ahirkapi anchorage," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021