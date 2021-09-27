Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets his Singaporean counterpart, discusses Indo-Pacific developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday (local time) in New York and discussed Indo-Pacific developments.

ANI | New York | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:16 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (L). Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DrSJaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday (local time) in New York and discussed Indo-Pacific developments. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A comfortable conversation with an old friend. Discussing Indo-Pacific developments with FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Sharing thoughts on overcoming the Covid challenge."

Earlier, Jaishankar discussed Indo-Pacific developments with Balakrishnan on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Last week, Jaishankar had discussed issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Always nice to meet FM @moteging of Japan. Appreciated his insights on Indo-Pacific events. A good exchange of views on Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted. These talks come in view of the recently concluded first-ever-in-person Quad Leaders' summit where the head of the state from India, Australia, the US and Japan reaffirmed commitment to promote free, open, rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

"The occasion of the Quad summit is an opportunity to refocus ourselves and the world on the Indo-Pacific and on our vision for what we hope to achieve. Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," said the joint statement of the Quad leaders. Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

