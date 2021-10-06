Left Menu

US Deputy Secretary of State meets medical researchers, public health advocates in Delhi

United States' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi and held discussions on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine production.

United States' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi and held discussions on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine production. Taking to Twitter, Sherman said, "It was a pleasure to meet with medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi today. We talked about everything they're doing to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic--and India's leadership on vaccine production and assistance."

US Deputy Secretary of State arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues. During her visit from October 5-7, she will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs release, she will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 6 to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US. "They will exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues. Both diplomats will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC)," the MEA said.

During her visit, Sherman will call on External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Sherman's visit will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, added the release. (ANI)

