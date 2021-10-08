Left Menu

Bulgarians among most reluctant to have vaccine jab

The population of four EU member states - Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia and Slovenia - are the most uninterested in vaccination against COVID-19, BTA reported, citing results of a Eurobarometer survey.

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 8 (ANI/Novinite): The population of four EU member states - Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia and Slovenia - are the most uninterested in vaccination against COVID-19, BTA reported, citing results of a Eurobarometer survey. Vaccines against the coronavirus have arrived at the South Pole. About 25 per cent of those surveyed in those countries said they would never get vaccinated.

In Bulgaria, this rate is the highest 26 per cent, in Lithuania and Slovenia - 24 per cent, and in Croatia - 22 per cent, according to the survey, which was carried out on the ground between June and July. The most were vaccinated in Malta, the Netherlands and Ireland - 87 per cent, followed by Belgium - 86, Spain - 85, Sweden - 84 per cent and Denmark - 83 per cent.

On average in the EU, 69 per cent of respondents said they would like to be vaccinated as soon as possible or that they had already been immunised. Nine per cent said they plan to get vaccinated this year, 11 per cent said they would do it "later" and 10 per cent said they would "never" do it. (ANI/Novinite)

