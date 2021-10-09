Left Menu

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 600,000

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from COVID-19 behind the United States, saw its death toll exceed 600,000 on Friday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from COVID-19 behind the United States, saw its death toll exceed 600,000 on Friday. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the South American nation logged 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases, after registering 615 deaths and 18,172 cases in the last 24 hours.

Brazil managed to emerge from the healthcare collapse caused by the second wave of COVID-19 infections between March and June, and is currently in a stable situation, with an average of 453 deaths per day, the lowest figure since November 2020. It took the country 111 days to go from 500,000 COVID-19 deaths to 600,000, in contrast to the 51-day period it took to jump from 400,000 to 500,000 deaths registered in the first half of the year.Brazil has the third-largest caseload worldwide, after the United States and India.According to official data, Brazil has fully vaccinated 97.2 million people, or 45.5 percent of the population, while 148.8 million people, or 69.7 percent, have received one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

