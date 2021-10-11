Left Menu

Afghan women demand political, social inclusion

Dozens of Afghan women activists on Sunday held protests in Afghanistan demanding political and social inclusion.

Dozens of Afghan women activists on Sunday held protests in Afghanistan demanding political and social inclusion. These women sought female representation in the caretaker government of the Taliban and said that they will not stop resisting until their role in the new government is clarified, Tolo News reported.

"Today, October 10, is World Women Solidarity Day with Afghan Women. And women from over 100 countries are due to protest in support of Afghan women," a protester said. "The Taliban repeatedly say that women have the right to education, work and political inclusion in the government, and they should show it in practice," another protester said.

The Taliban have been continuously trying to portray a good image in front of the world while promising rights to women and minorities but the on-ground situation in Afghanistan shows that all these are mere words by the Taliban. During the protest, a former government employee also expressed frustration with the Taliban and said that the government formed by the group will collapse if women are not included in decision making.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group's regime. Days ago, veteran women's rights activist Mehbouba Siraj had also urged the international community to fully support Afghan women amid the deteriorating situation in the war-torn nation, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

