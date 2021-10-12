Left Menu

Saudi daily lauds India's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme

Saudi Gazette, an English-language daily, has lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, the largest in the world and focused on vaccinating the eligible population in the shortest possible time period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:17 IST
Saudi daily lauds India's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saudi Gazette, an English-language daily, has lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, the largest in the world and focused on vaccinating the eligible population in the shortest possible time period. Earlier, when India began relaxing the strict measures when a period of lesser cases showed up, the deadly COVID-19 virus showed spread throughout the country in the form of the Delta variant, Saudi Gazette reported.

A higher number of casualties were reported in the second wave due to this dangerous variant. A large number of individuals experienced symptoms and subsequently dying, causing tremendous anxiety in the collective psyche of people. The results of the vaccination drive became clear when the number of infections gradually declined and the reduction in the seriousness of those infected was witnessed after an increase in the number of vaccinations, Saudi Gazette reported.

The second wave of COVID-19 was hit hard in rural India. 53 per cent of the new cases were reported from rural India and accounted for every second death from the virus. To accelerate the vaccination process, GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based nonprofit organisation has launched 'Mission Vaccination For All'. This mission would help rural India get quicker and easier access to vaccines and help in busting myths and misinformation about vaccination.

GiveIndia would partner with state governments and local bodies for the training of nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers and community health workers. This will help in bridging the digital divide and also facilitate last-mile delivery in rural areas, Saudi Gazette reported. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 95,89,78,049 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 93,66,392 sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021