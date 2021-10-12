Left Menu

Kyrgyz president dismisses Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree dismissing his Cabinet of Ministers.

12-10-2021
  Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree dismissing his Cabinet of Ministers. The current Cabinet of Ministers was dismissed and all cabinet members will continue to fulfill their duties until the new one is formed, according to the president's press service on Tuesday.

In addition, the president dismissed the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov and appointed Akylbek Zhaparov, who previously served as deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and minister of economy and finance, as acting chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers as well as the head of the president's administration. Earlier on Monday, President Zhaparov signed a constitutional law on the Cabinet of Ministers, stipulating that the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will simultaneously be the head of the president's administration.

The new composition and structure of the Cabinet have been sent to parliament for approval. (ANI/Xinhua)

