Left Menu

Pakistani capital faces continuous rise in dengue fever cases

The Pakistani capital of Islamabad has been facing a continuous rise in dengue fever cases, leading to pressure on the public and private hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:38 IST
Pakistani capital faces continuous rise in dengue fever cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Pakistani capital of Islamabad has been facing a continuous rise in dengue fever cases, leading to pressure on the public and private hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Tuesday. Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told media that Tuesday is the second consecutive day when the capital reported over 100 dengue fever patients, increasing the overall tally to 1,343 cases this year.

"On Tuesday, at least 113 people contracted the fever and five more succumbed to it in a day," said the official, adding that over 200 patients are under treatment at different hospitals. The official said that the capital witnessed a very high tally of 121 dengue fever patients in a day on Monday.According to the health officer, 896 cases were reported from rural areas while 447 cases were confirmed in urban areas of Islamabad.

The Islamabad administration has launched an anti-dengue campaign in response to the alarmingly high levels of dengue fever cases. The country's eastern Punjab province which appeared as the most affected region so far has already sped up multiple actions against it and has also declared an emergency at all hospitals in the provincial capital Lahore. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021