Italy to make everything possible to step up recognising Sputnik V at EU level: Ambassador

Italy has no plans to recognise Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus without the EU consent but will do everything possible to accelerate the recognition process at the EU level, Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace told Sputnik.

"It would be difficult for us to follow the path chosen, for example, by Hungary. We are deeply integrated into the European Union, is its important member and respect the regulatory procedures within the European Union," Starace said, answering the question whether Italy was going to recognise Sputnik V at the national level.

"But I would like to point out that we will do everything possible to promote a decision on recognising Sputnik V," the ambassador added. (ANI/Sputnik)

