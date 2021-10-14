Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rise to 9,828 in Brunei

Brunei reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 9,828.

14-10-2021
  • Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 9,828. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 71 local cases is still under investigation, five new clusters have been detected and two clusters have been closed following no new detected cases in the clusters for 28 days, which brought the total number of active clusters to 162. There are currently 2,263 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center. A total of 7,498 recovered patients have been reported so far in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

