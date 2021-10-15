Left Menu

Taliban freezes Da Afghanistan Bank's ex-chief Ajmal Ahmadi's assets

The Taliban on Thursday froze the assets of the former chief of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Ajmal Ahmadi.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-10-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 12:53 IST
Da Afghanistan Bank. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Thursday froze the assets of the former chief of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Ajmal Ahmadi. An official of DAB, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the bank has frozen around 6.5 million afghanis from the salary of former acting chief of the bank, Ajmal Ahmadi.

Ahmadi was a close person to former President Ashraf Ghani and served as acting chief of Da Afghanistan Bank. This comes after the caretaker cabinet of the Taliban earlier announced that the bank accounts of former officials of the government would be closed.

According to the official, Ahmadi's money may also have been frozen based on the cabinet's decision, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. (ANI)

